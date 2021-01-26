John Abraham shares new release date of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’; wishes fans on Republic Day

New Delhi: Bollywood powerhouse John Abraham, who is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming action-packed film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, recently announced the new release date of the movie.

The actor took to social media to wish his fans on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day. While wishing his fans, he also shared the new release date of his movie.

Along with a picture that features the star holding the Indian national flag, he wrote, “TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021.”

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the update, while revealing that the film’s shoot is almost over.

“SHOOT COMPLETE, ARRIVES THIS EID… Team #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes #HappyRepublicDay… Filming complete, only 2 days shoot pending… Stars #JohnAbraham and #DivyaKhoslaKumar… Directed by #MilapZaveri… 14 May 2021 release. #Eid #Eid2021 #SJ2,” he tweeted.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the upcoming movie also features actors Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Amyra Dastur. The action-drama will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

The film went on floors on September 20, 2019. Like the first instalment, ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, a standalone sequel, will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power.

‘Satyameva Jayate’, which released in 2018, became a major hit making it Milap and John’s second-biggest box office success. The 2018 cop drama also featured Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role.

The first film narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officers. Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by the law.

The first instalment directed by Milap, released on August 15, alongside Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’.