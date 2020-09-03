‘John Wick’ hacked PM Modi’s Twitter handle to say they didn’t hack Paytm Mall

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 3rd September 2020 1:55 pm IST

New Delhi: A cybercriminal group with the alias ‘John Wick on Thursday said in a tweet that it did not hack Paytm Mall, even as the group claimed responsibility for briefly hacking the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website.

“This account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall,” John Wick posted after taking over the Twitter account.

The authenticity of the claims could not be immediately verified.

The development comes after cyber-risk intelligence firm Cyble on August 30 wrote in a blog post that “John Wick” was able to upload a backdoor/Adminer on Paytm Mall application/website.

READ:  CM Bhagel requests PM to reconsider privatizing of Nagarnar Steel Plant

The group gained unrestricted access to the entire databases of Paytm Mall, Cyble said in the blog post.

“According to the messages forwarded to us by the source, the perpetrator claimed the hack happened due to an insider at Paytm Mall. The claims, however, are unverified, but possible,” Cyble said.

Paytm Mall said that the claims are “absolutely false”.

“We would like to assure that all users, as well as company data, is completely safe and secure. We invest heavily in our data security, as you would expect,” a Paytm Mall spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have been investigating the claims of a possible hack and data breach, and haven’t found any security lapses yet.

READ:  JEE mains exams in Sept, SC rejects students plea

“We also have a Bug Bounty programme, under which we reward responsible disclosure of any security risks. We extensively work with the security research community and safely resolve security anomalies,” the spokesperson said.

Source: IANS
Categories
Top Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close