Johnny Depp fans take Twitter by storm on his birthday

New Delhi: As actor Johnny Depp rang in his 57th birthday today, his fans made sure to make it memorable for the icon by making #Johnny Depp trend on Twitter.

From recalling his vast variety of roles in the movies to just wishing the astonishing actor as he turned a year older, Deppheads left no stone unturned to make his birthday special.

“Happy early birthday, at least for me, to Johnny Depp. You give me the purest smiles. Every day, I’m glad, you’re on this planet. You make me believe that there are good people here. I love you. Happy Birthday! #JohnnyDepp,” one of the tweets by his fans read.

While another admirer wrote: “Happy 57th Birthday Johnny Depp!! my fave human, my hero, my inspiration. I pray for your save, health, and happiness. Have a great day and enjoy your birthday#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp”

“One of the most talented man in hollywood ….#JohnnyDepp Happy birthday to our captain,” reads another tweet.

Scores of wishes poured in dubbing him from the “most talented man,” to “true legend,” to “man of dedication,” to “attitude hunk.”

Depp, who as an impressive array of roles under her belt, is one widely loved actor in the acting industry with credits including movies such as ‘Public Enemies,’ ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and many more.

His portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the movie ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is, no doubt, but one loved character of him.

Captain Jack Sparrow even has a separate fan base while netizens were wishing the star on his special day.

“It’s a pirates life for me mate…..#JohnnyDepp #HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp Man with many faces,” wrote a user while sharing glimpses of role from the movie.

While another user tweeted: “Happy birthday Johnny Depp AKA our favorite pirate ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ #JohnnyDepp.”

Source: ANI

