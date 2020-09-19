Join Prashant Bhushan and Arfa Khanum in a Zoom conference today

By Nihad Amani Published: 19th September 2020 1:01 pm IST

New Delhi: Indian Americans Forum organizes a gobal conference on ‘Constitutional Institutions—Current Status and role in Indian Democracy’ on September 19 at 8:30 p.m.

Key Note:

Prashant Bhushan—The conference would to be addressed by the lawyer who stood still on his statements challenging the Supreme Court of India. Prashant is a Senior Supreme Court lawyer.

Arfa Khanum— She is an Award-Winning Journalist and a Senior Editor of the Wire.

Interested people can join the webinar on Zoom. The meeting Zoom code is 85194279254.

