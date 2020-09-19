Join Prashant Bhushan and Arfa Khanum in a Zoom conference today

New Delhi: Indian Americans Forum organizes a gobal conference on ‘Constitutional Institutions—Current Status and role in Indian Democracy’ on September 19 at 8:30 p.m.

Key Note:

Prashant Bhushan—The conference would to be addressed by the lawyer who stood still on his statements challenging the Supreme Court of India. Prashant is a Senior Supreme Court lawyer.

Please join us on sept 19 th at 10 AM CST with @khanumarfa @pbhushan1 on topic of “Constitutional institutions current status -Role in Indian Democracy “ https://t.co/YQq0kRttfk pic.twitter.com/6zSWz3SQSd — Indian Americans Forum (@Mohamme26964040) September 17, 2020

Arfa Khanum— She is an Award-Winning Journalist and a Senior Editor of the Wire.

Interested people can join the webinar on Zoom. The meeting Zoom code is 85194279254.