Joint Press conference by noted personalities

New Delhi: Delhi Police are targeting the Anti-CAA protestors amid lockdown.

Many personalities condemned this act of police and join hand to urge “Delhi police to stop abusing the lockdown” and put an “end to the witch-hunt” against “students and activists protesting against CAA”.

A joint press conference meet on “Framing Anti-CAA activists under false charges.

The press conference will be held on 21 May 2020 at 2.30 pm.

Watch the premier on Facebook

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.