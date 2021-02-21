Jolt to Congress after former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud resigns

Hyderabad: Former MLA and Congress party leader Kuna Srisailam Goud today resigned from the Congress party. He sent his resignation letter to TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

In his letter he said that he was also resigning from the DCC President of Medchal Malkajgiri district. Goud announced that he would soon join rival BJP and added that he was going to Delhi to discuss about the modalities to join the saffron party.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he had worked in the Congress party since the last 30 years and added that he won from Qutbullapur assembly constituency as an independent MLA even after denial of the party ticket.

He also said that he had fought on several public problems on behalf of the party. He however said that the developments in the party during the last seven years had hurt him a lot. He claimed that the Congress party had failed in fighting on the public problems despite being the main opposition political party.

He said that the party high command could not appoint a president to the TPCC after the resignation of the incumbent president. He alleged that the appointment of the new PCC president was being delayed due to internal difference among the leaders of the party. He said that the party had also failed in protecting its elected MLAs.