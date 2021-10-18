6 kg hair removed from 20-year-old girl’s stomach in Jordan

The girl was subjected to a state of severe psychological tension, which made her eat large quantities of hair.

Jordan doctors remove 6kg hair from girl's stomach. Photo: SkyNews Arabia

Amman: Doctors at Al-Bashir Hospital in Jordan removed 6kg of hair that had accumulated in a 20-year-old girl’s stomach, local media reported.

According to Arabic daily Skynews Arabia, a medical team was able to extract a mass of hair from the stomach of the girl in a rare operation.

It is reported that the girl was suffering from a very rare condition called trichotillomania, a mental disorder that involves recurring, irresistible urges to pull hair from your scalp, eyebrows, or other areas of your body.

She was subjected to a state of severe psychological tension, which resulted in eating large quantities of hair, and after the x-rays, it was found that there was a large mass of hair in the digestive system and stomach, which led to a complete closure of the digestive tract.

The director general of Al Bashir Hospital, Dr Ali Al Abdallat told Skynews Arabia, “The girl was admitted to the emergency department with severe pain and constipation for five days, difficulty in swallowing, in addition to a noticeable drop in weight by nearly 30kg during the past year.”

