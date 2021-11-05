Jordan: Man divorces wife after she records mother-in-law snoring

Amman: A Jordanian man has allegedly divorced his wife after a dispute over recording his mother’s snoring, local media from the gulf country reported on Wednesday.

In the details, the dispute between the couple started when the wife recorded a voice note of her mother-in-law snoring during her sleep and shared it on her family’s WhatsApp group.

According to the media reports, the man upon learning of this was enraged, and in a heated argument which ensued, the man ended up divorcing his wife.

It is reported that, over the past decade, Jordan has seen a sharp increase in divorce cases. In 2016, it had the highest divorce rate in the Middle East, according to the Department of Statistics, with the number of divorces increasing to 21,969 in 2016 from 1,000 in 2011.