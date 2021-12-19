Jordan PM in home quarantine after son infected with COVID

Amman: Jordan’s Ministry of Health has announced that Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh would be home quarantined after one of his sons was confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19, state-run Petra news agency reported.

quarantine will last five days, said Adel Bilbeisi, the Prime Minister’s adviser on containing the Covid-19 pandemic, adding a PCR test will be conducted at the end of the quarantine. If the result is negative, Khasawneh will return to his office, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that the health protocol applies to everyone to contain the spread of the virus and protect society.

On Saturday, 40 COVID-19 deaths and 1,920 new cases were recorded in Jordan, increasing the caseload to 1,033,469 and the death toll to 12,191, the government said in a statement.

There are currently 62,068 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

Meanwhile, 4,555 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 959,210.

The total number of people who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,266,786, while 3,854,574 have received their second shot.