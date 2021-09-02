Jordan resumes in-person classes

Amman: More than 2 million students resumed in-person classes in Jordan after a months-long hiatus amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Education Najwa Qubeilat said in a statement on Wednesday that a plan would be implemented in the first two days of the new school year, entailing an odd-even number system for different grades students returning to the campus, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to health protocols, random testing will take place in schools, and if the infection rate in any school exceeds 10 per cent, the school will turn to online learning for 14 days, she added.

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Media Affairs Sakher Dudin said the country would lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions starting September 1, as part of the government’s plan to achieve a “safe summer”.