Journo attending WH briefings test COVID-19 positive

Washington: The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) has announced that a reporter who attended White House briefings this week has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The case marks the first known coronavirus case among the White House press corps, reports Xihua news agency.

The reporter, who has not been named, wore a mask during press briefings with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday and Wednesday, the WHCA said on Thursday.

“The individual is asymptomatic. We are contacting those who the individual recalled being in closer contact,” WHCA president Jonathan Karl said.

“Other than the briefings, this person did not spend time working out of the White House and was only in briefing room itself, not elsewhere in our workspace,” he added.

The White House said it would test those present at briefings, according to the WHCA.

Source: PTI