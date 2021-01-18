JP Nadda to visit Lucknow on Jan 21-22

Lucknow, Jan 18 : BJP President J.P. Nadda will arrive in Lucknow on January 21 on a two-day visit.

During his visit, Nadda will interact with the state leadership and also members of the government.

BJP sources said that the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle could also be discussed during the party chief’s visit.

Speculation in this regard has intensified after the recent joining of former bureaucrat Arvind Sharma, who joined the BJP in UP, and is the party’s candidate for the Legislative Council elections.

Arvind Sharma has taken voluntary retirement from administrative service. He is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

