Jr. Bachchan argues with film exhibitor who pulled down other stars to praise Akshay

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan involved in an argument on Twitter with the film exhibitor who praised only Akshay Kumar and mocked other Bollywood actors. In a tweet on Wednesday, Akshaye Rathi said about how Akshay Kumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill for a scene.

Replying to Rathi’s tweet, Abhishek Bachchan called the comparison as ‘unfair’ and then the debate began between the two.

On December 16, Akshaye Rathi tweeted, “Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan’ better!”

To which Abhishek Bachchan replied saying, “Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things.”

Rathi further defended his point of view and said that in order to boost the ecosystem of cinema culture one needed to generate a lot of work. He wrote, “Chief, under normal circumstances…that’s perfectly cool. Right now, the ONLY way to revive the whole ecosystem is by generating a lot of work! And that can only happen if all our top actors / film makers push up the tempo. If nothing else, it will atleast give people hope!”

However, Abhishek Bachchan disagreed with that and said, “Good work begets more work! Cannot be making films from just the sake of making films. In the long run you will end up doing more damage to the industry. It’s a bit of a catch 22.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s befitting reply to a troll calling him ‘slow’

Abhishek Bachchan also gave a sassy reply to a Twitter user who claimed that the actor and his work is slow. Replying to a troll, Abhishek wrote, “Mr. Prabhakar. During this pandemic, I completed a web series, a documentary and finished 3 films. Released and promoted the web series, 1 movie and the documentary too. I don’t think speed is my problem, neither intent.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He will be next seen in The Big Bull which is a Kookie Gulati directorial.