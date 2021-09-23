Jr NTR pays bomb for his Lamborghini’s fancy number plate

Jr NTR recently bought home India's first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule

By Rasti Amena|   Published: 23rd September 2021 3:33 pm IST
Jr NTR buys India's first Lamborghini Urus Graphite; here's its price
Jr NTR becomes proud owner of India's first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule (Instagram)

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Jr NTR recently became the first Indian to bring home Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. With a matte black finish, the limited edition model is reportedly priced at Rs 3.16 crore in India.

According to a tweet by Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabala, the RRR actor bought a fancy number plate number ‘9999’ by spending whopping Rs 17 lakh during an auction. He registered the special number plate ‘TS09 FS 9999’ for his luxury car at the Khairatabad RTO Office in Hyderabad.

Jr NTR believes in owing some extravagant luxurious wheels and his fleet of expensive cars proves it. Other swanky cars parked in Jr NTR’s garage include — Porsche 718 Cayman, Skoda Superb, Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d and BMW 720LD.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for the last shoot schedule of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others in Ukraine. He is currently hosting KBC’s Telugu edition Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

