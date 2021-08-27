Jr NTR, Ram Charan spotted racing in their luxury cars in Hyderabad [Video]

Mumbai: Tollywood stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan have known each other for a long time now and their friendship is just beyond their upcoming film RRR. The film only got them closer and their friendship got stronger. The duo who share a cordial bond never fails to give major friendship goals.

On Thursday, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR were spotted racing in their respective luxurious cars as they made powerful exit after wrapping up the last schedule of RRR. In a video that is surfacing online, one can see Ram Charan’s red swanky car and Jr NTR’s Lamborghini Urus Graphite exiting the sets of the film. That was more like a celebration as, after 2 years, the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s dream project is finally wrapped.

RRR movie’s official Instagram handle shared the video of Ram and NTR which was captioned, “TIGER and CHEETAH…🐅🐆Leaving the set after wrapping up their last shot for the movie today! #RRRMovie @jrntr @alwaysramcharan #RRR.”

Speaking about RRR, apart from Ran Charan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India’s most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli. RRR will have a worldwide release on the festive occasion of Dussehra, October 13, 2021.