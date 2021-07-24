Jr NTR’s new swanky Lamborghini is talk of the town; see his luxurious car collection

Mumbai: Celebrities’ love for luxurious sports bikes and cars is known for all. They always want to try every model that arrives on the market. Likewise, Tollywood star Jr NTR is known for his fondness for cars. Just like his larger-than-life-films, he believes in owing some extravagant luxurious wheels and his fleet of expensive cars proves it.

The latest buzz is that the actor had bought a brand new Lamborghini Urus which reportedly costs Rs 5 crore. Several reports stated that Tarak went to meet his friend and actor Ram Charan. Pictures of the car parked outside Ram’s house went crazy viral on social media.

Jr NTR’s Lamborghini pictures are FAKE!

However, Jr NTR’s PR and noted Tollywood producer Mahesh Koneru quashed all the rumours in a single word. Replying to one of the newportal’s article on Twitter which claimed that Tarak bought the swanky car, Mahesh wrote, ‘NOPE’.

Earlier in March this year, Times Of India reported that Jr NTR has ordered a brand new car which is imported from a foreign country not found in India. Report also stated that it will soon be imported from Italy exclusively for the star actor.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the fleet of luxurious cars owned by Jr NTR which will surely make you believe that he is an ‘automobile junkie’. As per various reports, he owns the following list.