Jubin Nautiyal and dad aid 6000 families in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, July 30 : Singer Jubin Nautiyal has offered help to about 6000 families in their home state of Uttarakhand, with his father pitching in with the effort.

Jubin recently visited his village Jaunsar Bawar in Dehradun where, along with his father, he discovered that labourers had returned home from the cities but have been out of work owing to the pandemic and lockdown. There are approximately 6,000 families of seven to 12 members each.

“I believe in giving back to society and want to keep helping as many people as I can and in whatever form possible. At the same time, I felt lucky to get this opportunity to help them and we are so thankful to the Reliance Foundation who provided us with the necessary material for distribution to the needy,” said Jubin.

“The empathy that I felt seeing the mountain people struggle for their daily needs is what moved me. We still have a long way to go as we plan to cover many villages and some of the roads are damaged due to heavy rains and landslides which is posing a great challenge for us. But, we will try to give our best to stick to the schedule we have planned for distribution,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.