Jubin Nautiyal to perform live in Dubai; check concert dates & other details

Jubin Nautiyal will treat his fans with some of his most popular numbers including 'Bawara mann', 'Kaabil hoon', 'Zindagi kuch toh bata', 'Lut gaye', and many more

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 14th September 2021 10:44 am IST
Jubin Nautiyal (Instagram)

Mumbai: Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal is all set to enthrall the audience with his soulful and foot tapping music at his first live concert in Dubai following the Covid pandemic.

This is expected to be Jubin Nautiyal’s first international large scale live-music concert in the wake of the pandemic where fans will be treated to some of his most popular numbers including ‘Bawara mann’, ‘Kaabil hoon’, ‘Zindagi kuch toh bata’, ‘Lut gaye’, and many more.

Expressing excitement for the event, Jubin Nautiyal stated: “Performing in Dubai for the first time is humbling. It is this strange dichotomy that we have to stay apart yet come together in an attempt to cope with the post-pandemic era and music is the only way that can bridge the gap. This has been a long, tough year for everyone and I am delighted to bring some joy to my audience through my performance.”

The concert will be held on October 29 at the Coca-Cola Arena. It will be organised by Blu Blood, in partnership with KokoSwap for the Indian diaspora and lovers of Bollywood music in Dubai.

The organisers have been working closely with the Dubai government and are operating the venue at reduced capacity to maintain social distancing protocols amid the pandemic.

