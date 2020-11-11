Juhi Chawla distressed about rising plastic pollution

Mumbai: Actress Juhi Chawla has shared her disappointment over the rising plastic pollution owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

“Before anything else the CO2 and suffocation might get me ..!!!!! and What about all the plastic pollution?,” she shared on Twitter along with a picture of herself from the plane.

In the image, she is seen wearing a face shield and mask.

Juhi recently shared a powerful post about nature and humans on Twitter. She posted a picture that read: “Humans wrapped the nature in plastic, the nature hit back by wrapping humans in plastic.”

Many found Juhi’s post “apt”.

One user wrote: “There has to be an affordable alternative to plastic, then only things will change.”

The actor was last seen in the film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”, which features Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. It narrates the story of a closet lesbian, Sweety Chaudhary and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family.

Source: IANS

