Juma-tul-Vida witnessed Muslims offering prayers at their homes

Mecca Masjid wore a deserted look in view of the COVID-19 lockdown in Hyderabad on the last Friday of Ramadan. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Juma-tul-Vida prayers were not offered at any of the major mosques including Mecca Masjid and Jama Masjid in Hyderabad. The first time in 423 years of Mecca Masjid at Charminar has not observed the congregational Juma-tul-Vida prayers on Friday owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Any of the mosques in the city have not witnessed any gatherings on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, which would witness a gathering of nearly 1 lakh on Juma-tul-Vida every year, wore a deserted look in view of the COVID-19 lockdown and followed the government orders which bans congregation at religious places.

The iconic structure Charminar has been the centre of every happening of the fasting month Ramadan include breaking of fasting, food stalls, Eid shopping, last 10 days of Etekaaf and prayers.

Muslims offering Friday prayers at their homes in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Prayers offered at homes on the last Friday of Ramadan in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

During the Ramadan in the last 10 days of fasting month several Muslims continue their 10 days of Ramadan in the mosque. Etekaaf means living in a mosque for 10 days and offering prayers.

According to the Imam of Mecca Masjid, more than 300 people use to Etekaaf at Mecca Masjid but this has been the first time in the history of Mecca Masjid that people have not gathered for Juma-tul-Vida and for Etekaaf instead they were staying in home and praying for the Coronavirus to patients.”

The last Friday of Ramadan, was observed by most of the Muslims in Hyderabad praying inside their homes as per the government orders but Friday prayers were performed with fewer people in mosques.

