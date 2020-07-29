Junior colleges in Telangana may be asked to reduce class strength

Hyderabad: Due to coronavirus pandemic, junior colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana may be asked to reduce the number of students per class in order to adhere to physical distancing norms.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is planning to reduce the strength of the class to 50 percent.

Junior colleges in Hyderabad may follow shift system

Apart from reduced class strength, the board is planning to introduce a shift system in intermediate education. The classes for the second year are likely to be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. whereas, first year students may be asked to attend classes from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In order to compensate the loss in the number of classes due to coronavirus pandemic, the board may reduce number of holidays in the present academic year.

Digital classes for Intermediate education

The authorities have also planned to introduce digital classes in intermediate education. Thirty percent of the syllabus is likely to be covered through digital classes. The videos will be made available on the Board’s YouTube channel, T-SAT and Doordarshan Yadagiri channel.

The board plans to introduce the concept of the internal mark. Students will be awarded a maximum of 20 marks based on the assignments.

Due to the pandemic, all the educational institutions are closed in the State. There is no clarity on when these institutions will reopen as the State is witnessing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.