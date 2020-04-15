Justice Kolse Patil lashes out at Modi

B. G. Kolse Patil, an Indian social activist and former judge of the Bombay High Court, lashed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for destroying the nation.

In a video shared on his Facebook account, Justice Patil alleged that India began changing after Jayaprakash Narayan, when he formed all party against Congress by taking Sangh along with him and gave them share in power. Since then the venomous snake, with its raised hood, is destroying nation.

Riots

Justice Patil said, “I’m following Modi since 2002. In January 2002 he put himself in OBC, though he is not OBC, then he organised Godhra, followed by several riots across the country.”

Shattered economy

Accusing Modi of destroying India’s economy, Justice Patil said, “After 2014 he started destroying economy by bringing demonetization, GST and other such things.”

Former judge said that Modi neither does what he says, nor what people suggest. He has no sympathy with the poor he just wants to remain in power.

Suggestion of corona tax

Saying that he had given a suggestion to levy corona tax on the 1 per cent rich of the country who have become rich because of Modi and use the acquired 10 lakh crore for the 60 per cent who are struggling to make both ends meet, Mr Patil said Modi is not even implementing any of the good schemes launched by the Congress.

Farmers, top priority

Stressing the need to uplift farmers, Mr Patil said that farmers should be given the top priority otherwise what would you eat next year.

United we stand

He urged dalits, Muslims, Adivasis and poor of all communities to come together against the fascist forces. We can together win the hearts of 80 percent of the population, he assured.

Lockdown without measures

Claiming that Modi has imposed lockdown without taking measures to ensure basic needs of the people, Mr Patil asserted that starvation and corona are jointly killing the poor.

