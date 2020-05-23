Justice Lokar to speak on PIL and SC on Sunday

Tanveer Fatima

New Delhi: Justice Madan B Lokur will discuss on the Public Interest Litigation and the Supreme Court on May 24 (Sunday). The people interested in listening to him may join the meeting by registering themselves at https://bit.ly/36g4dal

The topic will cover cases where Justice Lokur was concerned with and how the gaps in governance were sought to be filled in.

Justice Lokur has retired recently as a Judge of the Supreme Court after an extraordinary career. He is hugely respected for his commitment to justice, fairness and deep knowledge of the law.

Justice Lokur is presently a Judge of Supreme Court of Fiji, the first ever Indian judge of a foreign country.

