Justice Satish Chandra Sharma appointed as new Telangana High Court Chief Judge

Hyderabad: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been appointed as the new chief judge of the Telangana high court. In this regard, a notification was issued by the central government on Saturday stating that his appointment has been approved by the President of India.

Until now, he was the acting chief justice of the Karnataka high court. Union Minister of law and justice Kiren Rijju tweeted about justice Sharma’s appointment as the new chief justice of the Telangana High Court Chief Judge on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held on Saturday to bid farewell to the acting chief justice MS Ramachandra Rao. He has been posted as a judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.