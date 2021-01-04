Justice Vineet Kothari takes oath as Gujarat HC judge

Gandhinagar, Jan 4 : Justice Vineet Kothari on Monday took oath as a judge of the Gujarat High Court. He was Acting Chief Justice in Madras High Court previously. A five-judge collegium led by the Chief Justice of India had transferred Kothari to the Gujarat High Court.

Justice Kothari hails from a family of accountants and had practised as a chartered accountant for two years before entering the legal profession. He was elevated as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court in 2005 and was transferred to Karnataka in 2016.

He had assumed charge as the seniormost judge of the Madras High Court on November 23, 2018 and had served as its Additional Chief Justice immediately after former Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani resigned in September 2019 and once again after the retirement of Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi.

As the acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Kothari had passed several directions for the beautification of Marina Beach and Loop Road in Chennai, including distributing of 900 modern carts to the vendors.

