Justin Bieber curious about Covid scenario in India

News Desk 1Published: 22nd November 2020 6:28 am IST

Mumbai, Nov 21 : Pop star Justin Bieber is curious about the Covid situation in India, and whether people are wearing masks.

Recently, Bieber held a live session on Instagram, and was joined by Indian Tik Tok star Riyaz Aly. Among other things, they discussed India’s situation during the pandemic.

Bieber, who joined in from home in the US, asked Riyaz: “What’s Covid looking like over there?”

While the video is not clear and is not audible properly due to connection issues, Riyaz replied: “Covid is still going on. Like, a crazy thing is going on.”

To this, Bieber admitted: “Yes, it is pretty crazy.”

He asked if people are wearing masks, to which Riyaz said: “yes”.

“Damn!” Bieber exclaimed.

Bieber recently released his song “Monster” with Shawn Mendes.

