Juventus U23 coach tests positive for coronavirus

Turin: Juventus have announced that their U23 coach, Lamberto Zauli, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, U23 coach Lamberto Zauli has tested positive for COVID19,” the club said in a statement.

“In compliance with the regulations and the protocol, the team has entered, as of this moment, into fiduciary isolation. This procedure will allow all persons negative to the controls to carry out regular training and match activities, but with no contact with people from outside the group. The club is in constant contact with the competent health authorities,” it added.

Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the Portuguese Football Federation had confirmed.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden,” the Portuguese Football Federation had said in a statement in Portuguese.

“The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and is in isolation,” it had added.

Source: ANI