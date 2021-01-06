‘Kaagaz’ song ‘Jug jug jiyo’ leaves you with hope: Satish Kaushik

By IANS|   Updated: 6th January 2021 6:26 pm IST
Mumbai, Jan 6 : Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik says the song Jug jug jiyo captures the essence of his forthcoming film Kaagaz, and will leave everyone filled with hope.

The song talks of not backing down in face of adversity and reaching goals. The song has vocals by Rahul Jain, who has also composed it on lyrics by Aseem Ahmed Abbasee and Kunal Vermaa.

Talking about the song, Kaushik said: “This song had come to my mind two years ago and I asked Rahul Jain, an upcoming composer, to create an inspiring song for Bharat Lal Mritak’s struggle to prove he was alive. I suggested the phrase ‘Jug jug jiyo’ and he came up with this excellent tune. ‘Jug jug jiyo’ leaves you with hope — something I wish the audience will also take back after watching the film,” he added.

Featuring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, the film revolves around a band master in Uttar Pradesh who is officially declared dead in government documents and how he goes through struggle and paperwork to prove that he is alive, in the process laying bare the corruption that exists in the system.

Kaagaz is produced by Salman Khan and also features Monal Gajjar, Amar Upadhyay and Lankesh Bhardwaj, among others. The film will premiere on January 7 on Zee5 Premium and will release in a few selected theatres in Uttar Pradesh.

