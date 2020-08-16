Kafeel Khan’s detention under NSA again extended by 3 months

By Tanveer Updated: 16th August 2020 6:44 pm IST
Dr Kafeel Khan

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the detention of Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act by a period of three months, an official statement said.

Khan has been in jail since January 29 for allegedly delivering a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 10, 2019 during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.

In an order dated August 4, 2020, the UP Home Department said the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against Khan on February 13, 2020 on the orders of the Aligarh District Magistrate. After this, the matter was sent to the advisory council, which in its report, said there are “enough reasons” to keep Khan in jail.

As a result, on May 6, orders were given to extend his detention under the NSA by another three months.

According to the report of the UP advisory council and the report obtained from District Magistrate Aligarh, Governor Anandiben Patel using the powers vested in her, directed that the detention of Kafeel Khan be extended by three more months, the order said.

As a result, Kafeel will remain in jail till November 13, 2020, it said.

Khan hit the headlines after the 2017 tragedy at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, in which several kids died due to lack of oxygen cylinders.

Faye DSouza tweeted, “Dr. Kafeel Khan Jailed Under NSA @sharatpradhan21 says, “Dr. Kafeel Khan had arranged oxygen cylinders with his personal resources to save lives of children. Instead of being rewarded, he has been punished.”

Initially, he was hailed as a saviour for the children for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders but later, faced action, along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail later.

Source: With PTI inputs
