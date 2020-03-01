Kafeel Khan’s wife fears threat to his life

A+ A-

Gorakhpur: Shabista Khan, wife of suspended paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, fears that her husband’s life is in danger.

In a letter written to the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court and senior government authorities, Shabista has sought security for her husband who is lodged in Mathura jail for allegedly delivering provocative speech during anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University.

“My husband is being mentally tortured in jail and is being subjected to inhuman behaviour,” Shabista wrote in her letter to the chief justice of Allahabad High Court, additional chief secretary (home) and director general (jail), among others.

She said that she apprehended that an attempt could be made on her husband’s life in jail and demanded adequate security for him.

She also demanded that her husband should be kept away from active criminals and lodged with common prisoners.