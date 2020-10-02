Kajal Aggarwal reacts to Hathras incident, writes emotional note

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal took to her verified Twitter account to express shock and anger over Hathras incident.

What Kajal Aggarwal wrote?

The actress wrote, “Sad. Scary. Shameful. When will all this stop and humanity rise up to make this world a better place? Heartfelt condolence to the family for this devastating and irreplaceable loss”.

Nirbhaya’s lawyer to fight case of Hathras victim

Meanwhile, Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of the 2012 Delhi rape victim will now fight the case of the Hathras victim.

Seema tried to meet the victim’s family on Thursday, but was prevented from meeting them by the police.

“I will not leave Hathras without meeting the family. They have requested me to stand as their legal counsel but the administration is not allowing me to meet them,” she told reporters.

Hathras incident

The victim who was allegedly gang raped and left paralysed by four upper caste men, died a fortnight after the attack in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

Later, the mortal remains of the victim was cremated early Wednesday in her village amid tight security.

“The police have forcibly taken the dead body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police,” the victim’s brother told the media.

