Kajol cries uncontrollably – Viral video

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kajol on Tuesday celebrated Durga Puja with her family in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the festivities have been doing rounds on social media. In one such videos shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani, the DDLJ actress was seen breaking down after meeting her relatives.

According to the papparazo, Kajol hugged her uncles and cried as she met them after a long time. Watch the video below:

Kajol looked gorgeous in a pink saree with an embroidered border. She complimented the look with a red heavy blouse and gorgeous necklace. Going by the visuals, one can see that the ‘Helicopter Eela’ actress had a gala time catching up with her family members at the pandal.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol has ‘The Last Hurrah’ which will tell the “tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.” She was last seen in Netflix film Tribhanga.