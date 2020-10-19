Kali temple visit, community outreach on Nadda’s to-do list in Bengal

New Delhi, Oct 18 : After successfully organising “Nabanno Chalo” followed by mass agitations by the BJP in Kolkata, party president J.P. Nadda will be on a day-long visit to the state on Monday where he is slated to attend multiple events, aimed at enlarging the mass base in the state.

Nadda will hold meetings with party leaders in the state which will go to the polls early next year as well as representatives of various social groups and communities in the northern city of Siliguri.

Reaching out to influential personalities across social segments has been a long standing practice of the BJP.

Nadda will start his Siliguri tour by offering a floral tribute to social reformer Panchanan Barma followed by paying obeisance at a Kali temple. In the afternoon, he will hold a press conference and interact with the media. The meeting with community representatives will take place at the same venue at 3 p.m.

This is part of BJP’s continued and sustained efforts to make itself more relevant in a state where it hopes to oust Mamata Banerjee government which has been in power for two consecutive terms.

The party’s impressive show in the Lok Sabha election, particularly in the northern part of the state seems to be a reason for choosing Siliguri to begin the tour.

Earlier in the month, new BJYM Chief Tejasvi Surya, BJP’s Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, other senior leaders like Arvind Menon, Dilip Ghosh tried to up the ante in Kolkata and its suburbs.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.