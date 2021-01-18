Kamal Haasan to undergo surgery; says will take break from election campaign

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has announced that he will be taking a break for a couple of days from his election campaign due to a follow-up leg surgery.

In a statement by the actor, he said that he shall continue to discuss and formulate changes for the betterment of Tamilnadu and will stay in constant touch with his people through social media.

He said, “Due to an accident a few years back, I had undergone surgery on my leg. In continuation of that surgery, I was required to undergo a follow-up surgery. The doctors had advised me to take rest till then. I undertook my professional and political responsibilities superseding the advice given to enable me to reach out to my brothers and sisters.”

“The love and affection showered by the people of Tamizh Nadu was an effective antidote to the severe pain that I used to suffer during my campaign. Now I have an opportunity to take some rest. Therefore I would be undergoing the follow-up surgery on my leg as advised. I will come back fully rejuvenated within a few days to resume my campaign with renewed vigour.” he added.

Following this, many fans and followers showed their support to Haasan and the comments were filled with positive messages