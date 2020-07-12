Kamal Haasan wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery

By Qayam Published: July 12, 2020, 2:21 pm IST
Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from COVID-19 and wanted the acclaimed actor to become an icon for “survival and wellness” as well.

“I wish both the Bachchans @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. I trust the Indian doctors and Sr. Bachchan’s will to overcome health hazards.Get well soon and become an icon again for survival and wellness,” Haasan said on his twitter handle.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they have tested positive for COVID-19 and been hospitalised in Mumbai.

Source: PTI
