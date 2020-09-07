Kangana given Y-plus category security by Centre

The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee

By Mansoor Updated: 7th September 2020 12:50 pm IST
Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security by central security agencies, officials said on Monday.

The decision has been taken because of a renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official said.

The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee, the official said.

Source: PTI
