Kangana moves Bombay HC against BMC’s demolition at her office

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property in Mumbai here.

A bench of the High Court has started hearing the plea, filed by advocate Rizwan Siddiqui, against the demolition of what the BMC termed as “illegal alterations” at her office.

Earlier today, Ranaut took to Twitter to state “my Mumbai is POK now” and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city.

“I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy,” the ‘Panga’ actress tweeted. She also tweeted “Pakistan…” in one tweet and in another she wrote “Babur and his army”.

Ranaut had yesterday slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for telling her not to return to the financial capital, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her. “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir,” Kangana had tweeted.

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The BMC had on Tuesday served a “stop-work” notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking a note of several “illegal” alterations. On Monday, the civic body had carried out an inspection at the office of the actor turned filmmaker’s film company ‘Manikarnika Films.’

The office is situated in Mumbai’s Pali Hills. Earlier this morning, Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, responded to the civic body’s notice, accusing it of trespassing on her property and making false claims.

Ranaut had earlier also posted on Twitter: “There is no illegal construction in my house, also the government has banned any demolitions in COVID till September 30, Bollywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like”. She added the hashtag death of democracy to the tweet.

Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier approved Y-plus security to the ‘Queen’ actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

