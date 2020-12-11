Kangana now targets Priyanka Chopra for supporting farmers’ protest

Mumbai: Many celebrities from across the countries including Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Kapoor have come out in support of the ongoing farmers’ protests against the three farm bills. But Kangana Ranaut does not seem convinced with their cause.

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra had recently come out in support of the protesting farmers via a social media post. She wrote, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later.”

Her post, however, caught the attention of Kangana who is now lashing out at her Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra.

In her latest tweets, the Queen actress has slammed at Priyanka and Diljit for rallying farmer’s cause. She said that they are failing to understand how beneficial the Farms Bill could be for agricultural families. Kangana re-posted a picture of farmers holding banners to allegedly demand the release of Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bhardwaj, Varvara Rao.

She specifically tagged Diljit and Priyanka Chopra on Twitter and said people like them are ‘being hailed by left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro-Islamists and anti-India film industry’.

Her tweet read: “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro-Islamists and anti-India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will”. Check out her tweets below:

Earlier, Kangana was involved in a war of words with Diljit Dosanjh. It started with him referring to a tweet posted by her on November 27, in which she wrongly identified an old woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

However, this is not the first time that Kangana has taken a dig at her co-stars. She has targeting against the alleged nepotism within Bollywood ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana have worked together in movies like Shootout at Wadala, Krissh 3, and also Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion.