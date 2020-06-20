Kangana Ranaut claims journalists, movie mafia targeted Sushant

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut claimed that some journalists and movie mafia have targeted Sushant Singh Rajput.

Supporting her claim, she cited some of the blind items reported against the late actor. She alleged that journalists who write such items mentally, emotionally and psychologically lynch celebrities.

She also quoted the claims made by the actor’s father, ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande and director, Abhishek Kapoor.

Kangana Ranaut raises genuine questions

Earlier, the actress had said, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has shaken us but there are people who are running a parallel narrative and saying that he committed suicide because he was depressed. How can a person’s mind be weak if he holds ranks in engineering entrances?”

She also said, “If you see some of his last posts, you will find that he is clearly begging people to watch his movies, indicating that he will be ostracised from the industry because he did not have a godfather”.

Sushant Singh Rajput was not short of work: Director

However, renowned writer and director Rumi Jaffery said that the actor was not short of work. He also said that the actor also had enough money.

Dismissing the rumours that are being spread by a section of society that the actor was depressed as he had no work, the director said that Sushan was doing his movie. He had also roped in the actor and Rhea Chakraborty for a movie.

The director further revealed that the actor was about to listen script of Lahore filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s movie.

Sushant Singh also advised me to make movie with a small unit of around 25 members after the relaxation of lockdown, the director added.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence. He was 34.