Kangana Ranaut files extortion, criminal intimidation case against Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday filed a case against lyricist Javed Akhtar accusing him of extortion and criminal intimidation.

In her case, Ranaut alleged that during her feud with actor Hrithik Roshan, Akhtar had called her and her sister Rangoli at his residence and intimidated her.

She also mentioned that Akhtar has asked her to apologise to Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Ranaut on Monday appeared before the Andheri Court in Mumbai in the hearing of the defamation case against her by Akhtar.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till November 15. During the hearing, the actor’s lawyer informed Andheri Court that they have filed a transfer application of this case and are seeking adjournment of the matter as the transfer application is to be heard on October 1.

Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddique said that as she has lost faith in the court, after hearing of Javed Akhtar’s matter and she is seeking transfer of her case, along with the defamation suit against her from this court.

Ranaut last week moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds. The court had then fixed the next date of hearing on September 20.

Akhtar’s lawyer Jay Bharadwaj had moved an application for issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Ranaut.

Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3 last year against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

As per the complaint filed by him, Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by Kangana Ranaut during an interview on a TV news channel.