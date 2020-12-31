Kangana Ranaut flaunts her shoe collection as she wishes to enter 2021 like ‘Queen’

By Mansoor|   Published: 31st December 2020 11:52 pm IST

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to enter 2021 like a ‘Queen’ as she returned to her hometown Manali after visiting Mumbai.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture her amazing shoe collection.

Surrounded by her wide range of stylish shoes, the 33-year-old actor can be seen cleaning her shoes and arranging them in organised manner.

“Ever since I have come home, been only cleaning cleaning and cleaning,” she captioned the post.

“They say what you own, owns you as well, after incessant cleaning of days I feel like a slave of my own possessions. Hopefully I will be done today and enter 2021 like a Queen,” she added.

Ranaut had earlier in the week visited Mumbai to pay a visit to the Mumbai Devi and Siddhivinayak temple with her family.

