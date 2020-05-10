Kangana Ranaut pens poem for mother

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday dedicated a beautiful poem for her mother, Asha Ranaut.

The poem was shared by Kananga’s official team on Instagram.

Poem

The poem began with lines that read: “I’m your longing for life. When I first arose in your young heart…Your eyes gleamed with hope.”

The 33-year-old actor wrote about the “love and warmth” she saw nowhere else but only in her mother.

“And then I went to my own heart, I found you, mother, I found you there….You arise in my heart…as a desire…as a longing for life…I’m your longing for life,” the lines read.

In another post, the team shared a picture of the mother-daughter duo, beaming with smiles.

Kangana Ranaut spending time with her family

Born and brought up in Himachal Pradesh, the ‘Panga’ actor has been spending quality time with her family in Manali ever since the COVID-19 induced lockdown was imposed in the country.

Though she does not have a social media profile of her own, her team keeps her fans well posted about updates from her personal and professional life on social media.

