Kangana Ranaut reacts after Aamir Khan visits Turkey

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut joined the list of persons who slammed Aamir Khan after he visited Turkey.

In an interview, the actress claimed that the visit show double standard. Supporting her claim, she said that the actor had complained about alleged intolerance in India yet visited Turkey, one of the most intolerant counties.

Kangana Ranaut questions silence of Aamir Khan

Calling Aamir Khan as her friend, the actress said that she wants him to come clean on the matter.

She further questioned the silence of Aamir Khan over Sushant Singh Case despite working with the late actor in movie ‘PK’.

Aamir Khan meets Turkish First Lady

The actor is facing flak not only from common people but also from certain celebrities after his photos of meeting Turkish First Lady went viral on social media. They are slamming him due to the fact that Turkey reportedly shares a friendly bond with Pakistan.

Earlier, reacting over the meeting of actor with the First Lady, Subramanian Swamy tweeted, “So I have been proven right in classifying Aamir Khan as one of the 3 Khan Musketeers?”

So I have been proven right in classifying Aamir Khan as one of the 3 Khan Musketeers? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 17, 2020

Laal Singh Chaddha

Actor Aamir Khan is in Turkey to shoot portions of his upcoming film, “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

After the meeting with the actor, the First Lady of Turkey tweeted, “I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!”.