Kangana Ranaut reacts after daughter of Aamir Khan says “I’m clinically depressed”

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut reacted after the daughter of Aamir Khan, Ira Khan shared a video on the Instagram account.

Daughter of Aamir Khan narrates her journey

In the video, Ira Khan said, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better”.

She added, ” Let’s start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?”.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, daughter of Aamir Khan not only shared the video but also wrote, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation.

Happy World Mental Health Day”.

Kangana Ranaut reacts

Reacting over the video, actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important”.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta.