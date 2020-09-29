Kangana Ranaut reacts after Javed Akhtar tweets ‘Bhagat Singh was Marxist’

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut responded after noted poet and veteran Bollywood scriptwriter Javed Akhtar wrote a post about Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

What Javeed Akhtar wrote?

On the occasion of birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Javed Akhtar wrote, “Some people not only refuse to face the fact but want to hide it from others too that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist n had written an article why l am an atheist . Any guess who are such people .I wonder if today he would have been around what they would have called him”.

Responding to it, Pritish Nandy tweeted, “Urban Naxal. That’s what they would have called Bhagat Singh today”.

Reaction of Kangana Ranaut

Reacting over Akhtar’s post, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “I also wonder if #BhagatSing was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them?Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola?”.

Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur), now in Pakistan’s Punjab province, in 1907.

The revolutionary freedom fighter was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at the age of 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian Independence movement.

Singh was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on 23rd March 1931.