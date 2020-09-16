Kangana responds to Kunal Kamra’s comment on security of actress

By Sameer Published: 16th September 2020 9:12 pm IST
Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut and Kunal Kamra locked horns on Twitter on Wednesday after the comedian took a dig at her and compared her with Indian yogi Sadhguru.

Earlier in the day, Kangana had called show business “absolutely intoxicating” and that the “make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion”.

Kunal Kamra’s response

Kunal retweeted it and wrote: “Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV.”

The actress then retweeted Kamra’s tweet and wrote: “These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT.”

READ:  War of words between Kangana, Maha CM: Actress says, 'let’s see who fixes who'

Security of Kangana Ranaut

Following which, he wondered how a “strong women like you can have Y – security where men are protecting you just for living life on your own terms”.

Kangana, who was provided Y-plus security by the Central government this month, then wrote: “In a democracy it is the duty of the constitution to protect a revolutionary voice. Here in this case you see two aspects of the glorious democracy ‘The protector’ and ‘The protected’. You will never make it to any of them. Be someone who means something to this nation.”

READ:  Sushant death not a poll issue in Bihar, says Fadnavis

Kangana is now in her hometown Manali following the rising tension in her relationship with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

Categories
Bollywood News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close