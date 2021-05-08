Kangana tests positive for COVID, says she will ‘demolish’ it

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut on saturday informed her fans and followers that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self quarantine. Sharing the news on Instagram, the ‘Queen’ actress said she will ‘demolish’ it and called the virus, a ‘small time flu’ that got too much press.

Kangana wrote, “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.”

“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev,” she further added.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been actively speaking about the COVID-19 second wave in the nation on social media. She has been in the news lately as her Twitter account was suspended, post which the actress has been using her photo-sharing platform to keep her fans updated.

On the professional front, Kangana has interesting set of upcoming movies. She has Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.