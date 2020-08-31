Kangana wonders after her Twitter followers abruptly drop by 40k-50k daily!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who is known for voicing her opinions on social media faced a new hurdle on Monday. The ‘Panga’ actress who recently took over her social media presence from her team, tweeted that she is losing followers on Twitter and wonders why this is happening.



When a Twitter user pointed out to Kangana that she lost nearly four thousand users in an hour, she replied affirmatively and questioned Twitter support, “I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea?”



Another user told Kangana that she could have been ‘ghost banned’ by Twitter for speaking against ‘anti-nationals’. The user wrote, “Maam these are called “Ghost bans”. Basically, if you speak up anything against anti-nationals, say something with nationalistic sentiments or expose some left-leaning scum on Twitter & it gains 2 much popularity, Twtr gives you ghost bans I.e. lowering visibly of tweets…. “.



I agree I notice pattern every day 40-50 thousand followers drop, I am very new to this place but how does this work? Why are they doing this any idea? @TwitterIndia @jack @TwitterSupport https://t.co/OVGvzszYdX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020

Hmm I see Nationalists have to struggle every where, racket is so strong, I noticed because last night we were to very close to a million, anyway, sincere apologies to all those who are getting unfollows automatically, so unfair but arnt we used to this now 🙂? https://t.co/ZWei0QhJOB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 31, 2020



However, the ‘Queen’ actress now has nearly 10 lakh followers.



Kangana has been making headlines quite often as she reignited the ‘outsiders vs insiders’ debate has been pretty vocal after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. She is one of Bollywood’s most active users on the platform and she doesn’t shy away from sharing her opinions on various subjects, especially pertaining to Bollywood and nepotism , through her account,.



Apart from Kangana, many other Bollywood celebs witnessed a dip in followers on social media after Sushant’s death was linked with nepotism.