Kangana’s Twitter account temporarily suspended over hateful remarks

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday tweeted that her Twitter account has been temporarily restricted.

This comes a day after the actress made controversial statements on social media regarding Saif Ali Khan starrer Amazon Prime web series ‘Tandav’.

In a now-deleted tweet the actress had written, ”it’s time to take their head off” slamming the makers of the show for allegedly showing the Hindu deities in a bad light.

Following the temporary restriction, the actress put out another tweet calling out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. She wrote, “Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted.”

Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies.Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

The development happened after many social media users, who felt Ranaut was spreading hate, started posting the screenshots of her deleted tweet and requested Twitter to take down her account.

#SuspendKanganaRanaut started trending on Twitter on Wednesday, but this did not deter her from posting another tweet where she said “will show you real Kangana Ranaut’’.

Anti nationals are trending #SuspendKanganaRanaut …. please do, when they suspended Rangs I came and made their lives even more miserable,now if they suspend me will exit virtual world and in real world will show you real Kangana Ranaut- the mother of all fathers #babbarsherni pic.twitter.com/Msl2PosqDK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

In April 2020, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel got into trouble for spreading hate on social media and her Twitter account was suspended.