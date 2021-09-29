Kanhaiya Kumar and MLA Jignesh Mewani joins Congress

New Delhi: Former union minister Pawan Bansal and newly joined Congress member Kanhaiya Kumar greet each other, at AICC in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. AICC General Secretary & MP KC Venugopal and MLA Jignesh Mewani are also seen. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Newly joined Congress member Kanhaiya Kumar and MLA Jignesh Mewani, who extended his support to the party, at AICC in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal felicitates newly joined Congress member Kanhaiya Kumar, at AICC in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. MLA Jignesh Mewani is also seen. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal felicitates newly joined Congress member Kanhaiya Kumar and MLA Jignesh Mewani, who extended his support to the party, at AICC in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: MLA Jignesh Mewani speaks to media after extending support to Congress, at AICC in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. Newly joined Congress member Kanhaiya Kumar and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma)